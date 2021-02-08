Kenya Morans star a doubt for Afrobasket qualifiers

Kenya Morans will have their fingers crossed that star player Tylor Ongwae Okari recovers in time for the crucial 2021 Afrobasket Group “B” qualifiers slated for February 19-21 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The 2019 AfroCan top scorer got injured during Bakken Bears’ 119-92 win against hosts Horsens IC in Denmark top-tier basketball league (Basketligaen) fixture on January 31.

He missed Bears’ 96-76 win against Preston Bungei’s Randers Cimbria in the Denmark Cup semi-final on February 6.

His club confirmed to Nation Sport that Ongwae is out injured. The Bears lost Ongwae in the first minute of the Horsens match.

“He hurt his calf. He will hopefully be ready to practice within the 7-14 days – but let’s see…,” Bakken Bears Sports Director/General Manager Michael Piloz said on Monday.

The development will put 2019 AfroCan silver medalists Kenya in an awkward position if Ongwae does not get well in time. He is a key player for Cliff Owuor’s side, which is currently intensifying training in Nairobi, ahead of their expected departure to Cameroon on February 16.

Morans are on course to return to the AfroBasket since 1993 after pipping Mozambique 79-62 in their last Group “B” qualifiers in the first window in November 202 0. Owuor’s men occupy third spot on four points after losing against Senegal 92-54 and Angola 75-52.

Ongwae top-scored for Kenya in all the three fixtures, getting 13 points against Senegal, jointly-tied on 18 points with Eric Mutoro against Angola and registered 21 points in the Mozambique game.

Only the top three teams from the list of Kenya, Senegal, Angola and Mozambique will gain qualification to be in Rwanda for the 2021 AfroBasket later this year.