Kenya Morans secure tickets to Egypt in the nick of time

After almost giving up on their trip to Egypt for the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers, Kenya Morans eventually secured tickets in the nick of time and are scheduled to fly to Alexandria late Thursday night.

“After a long struggle, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has bailed us out,” said a relieved Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi late on Thursday as he declared a 10-man Kenyan squad would be in Egypt for the return leg qualifiers.

The Group 'D' fixtures involving Kenya, DR Congo and Egypt and Senegal will be held from Friday to Sunday in Alexandria.

“Team is now leaving (June 30) at 23.45hrs via Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and is expected in Alexandria at 14.30hrs. Bush Wamukota, Joel Awich and Albert Odera will fly from the USA,” said Kisoi, adding that Angela Luchivya would travel as team manager replacing Merxine Milimu who is unavailable due to work commitments.

Luchivya confirmed the development saying, “We are leaving for Egypt aboard Kenya Airways tonight (Thursday).”

Kisoi had early on Thursday said Morans would not make it to Egypt as they were unable to secure tickets.

“Flights are full as per the agents, so we are out of the World Cup qualifiers,” said Kisoi, adding that KBF would now wait for communication from FIBA to know the kind of disciplinary action that Kenya would face. “We pray that they consider the letter by our Ministry of Sports to all Federations expressing inability to fund activities,” he said.

However, Kisoi later indicated that Fiba had bailed them out.

The Morans will meet DR Congo on Friday at the City Arena, Alexandria from 5pm local time (7pm EAT) then play Egypt on Saturday and Senegal on Sunday.

In the second window held in Dakar, Senegal, coach Cliff Owuor’s men suffered defeats against the Congolese 56-66 on February 25, Egypt 105-51 (February 26) and Senegal 100-55 (February 27).

Senegal leads the group on points difference against DR Congo and Egypt after the trio registered two wins and a loss each. The Morans occupy the bottom spot with three points.

The best three teams from the four groups will advance to the second round scheduled for August and February next year.

The first two sides from the two groups of the second round together with the best third-placed team will qualify for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Japan and Philippines.

Travelling party

Players

Griffin Ligare, Ariel Okall, Albert Onyango, Ronald Gombe, Valentine Nyakinda, Bush Wamukota, Kennedy Wachira, Tylor Ongwae and Joel Awich.

Officials