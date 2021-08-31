Kenya Morans out of AfroBasket tourney after S. Sudan loss

Bush Wamukota

Kenya's Bush Wamukota (left) attempts to get past a South Sudan player during their Fiba AfroBasket Championships quarter-final qualifier at the Kigali Arena on August 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Debutantes South Sudan will now face face defending champions Tunisia in the last eight on Thursday. Morans will rue their lethargic show in their opening two quarters in which they were outscored 20-11 and 19-13 to trail 39-24 at halftime.
  • Morans put up an improved show in the last two quarters in which they led 17-12 and 19-7, but paid the price for a poor start.

in Kigali

