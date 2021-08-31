Kenya Morans out of AfroBasket tourney after S. Sudan loss

in Kigali

Kenya Morans were Tuesday eliminated from Fiba AfroBasket Championships after painful 60-58 loss to South Sudan in their quarterfinal qualifier at the Kigali Arena.

It was heartbreak for Kenya, who were making their return to the continental competition after a 28-year absence.

Debutantes South Sudan will now face face defending champions Tunisia in the last eight on Thursday.

Morans will rue their lethargic show in their opening two quarters in which they were outscored 20-11 and 19-13 to trail 39-24 at halftime.

Morans put up an improved show in the last two quarters in which they led 17-12 and 19-7, but the damage had already been done.

Kuony Ngor Kuony led the South Sudanese scoring 14 points for his team. Albert Odero was the game's highest scorer with 18 points, but it was not enough to help the Morans advance.