Kenya Morans lay out plans for AfroBasket fray

Kenya Morans coach Liz Mills during an interview with journalists at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Kenya placed in Group ‘C’ together with Nigeria, Cote d’Voire and Mali.
  • National men’s team players have been training at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium from early this month.

After a 28-year wait, Kenya will parade shoulder to shoulder with 16 countries in the men’s Fiba AfroBasket tournament at the iconic Kigali Indoor Arena in Rwanda from August 24 - September 4.

