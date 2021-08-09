Kenya Morans lay out plans for AfroBasket fray

After a 28-year wait, Kenya will parade shoulder to shoulder with 16 countries in the men’s Fiba AfroBasket tournament at the iconic Kigali Indoor Arena in Rwanda from August 24 - September 4.

The national men’s team, Morans, will be appearing in the premier basketball tournament on the continent for the fourth time.

Kenya last took part in the championship in1993 when the event was held in Nairobi. Angola emerged winners, Egypt were runners-up and Kenya finished fourth.

Morans made their maiden appearance in the tournament in 1985 in Ivory Coast. The team was defeated in all its matches in the 12-team contest.

And when they partcipated in the 1989 championship held in Angola, Kenya did not perform well either.

The first edition of the tournament was held in Cairo in 1962, and the United Arab Republic won the title.

When Kenya line up at the Kigali Indoor Arena for this year’s contest later this month, it will be looking to redeem its image and build on the momentum it gained in the qualifiers.

Morans beat African heavyweights Angola 74-73 in a thrilling final qualifying match in Yaoundé, Cameroon in February to book a ticket to the continental showpiece.

According to the international basketball governing body Fiba, Angola are ranked the second best team in Africa after Nigeria, and are 33rd in the world. Kenya are ranked 19th on the continent and 112th globally.

Morans made a historic comeback to the African stage after edging out 11-time champions Angola in a buzzer beating victory when Denmark-based Tylor Ongwae scored the in the last second of the match.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Morans’ assistant coach Sadat Gaya said the team wasted many chances during the final match in Yaounde.

"We believe that if we execute well on both sides of the floor we can compete with any team in the championship. Our focus now is to ensure our players are fit and have no injuries," said Gaya.

Morans qualified as underdogs under head coach Australian Elizabeth “Liz” Mills. She became the first female head coach to lead a team to the African championship after having worked in various countries on the continent for the past decade.

From early this month, the team has been doing residential training at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium, however, some international players are yet to report to camp.

Assistant coach Gaya said Ongwae, John Awiti, Preston Mbungei and George Mwenda are expected in the course of the week.

The players in camp are the US-based 2.03m (6ft 8in) power forward Ronald Gombe, Eric Mutoro, Albert Onyango, Derrick Ongechi, Faheem Juma, Griffin Ligare, Bosire Victor, Victor Ochieng, Ariel Okal, Joseph Khaemba, Fidel Okoth and Valentine Nyakinda.

Morans are placed in Group “C” together with favourites Nigeria’s D'Tigers, Cote d'Ivoire and the rising Mali.

"Nigeria are coming from the Olympic Games while Cote d'Ivoire and Mali are no pushovers. We are the lowest in the Fiba rankings but that's not our focus. We are working on sticking to our game plan," said Gaya.

Hosts Rwanda are in Group “A” together with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cape Verde and Angola who were given a wild card into the competition.