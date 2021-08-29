Kenya Morans hit Mali to inch closer to quarters

In Kigali

Kenya Morans survived elimination from the 2021 Fiba Afrobasket Championship after defeating Mali 72-66 in a must win match in Group C at the Kigali Arena on Sunday.

The historic win was the first for Morans, who made a return at the continental tournament after 28 years.

Kenya is now third in Group C and has a chance to advance to the last eight if they win their qualification round match on Tuesday against either South Sudan or Uganda.

Kenya’s inspirational scorer Tylor Ongwae carried his team to victory posting a high score of 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and 3 steals.

Morans coach Liz Mills termed the win historic, saying the team is focused for the next phase.

“This is actually the first win for Kenya in Afrobasket in three appearances. It is historical on all levels. I could not be more proud of this group. We had some tough games against Nigeria and Ivory Coast, we regrouped, looked ourselves in the mirror and we came out ready to go against Mali,” said coach Mills.

Team captain Griffin Ligare said that the win is not a surprise going by the kind of preparation the team has done.

“I was very confident in our group and what we can do. I definitely knew we were not going to exit in the first round,” said Ligare.

In the first quarter, Mali started strong, pulling away with five points prompting Morans’ Joseph Khaemba to respond with a three-point missile that was closely followed by a two-point shot from Ongwae to set the rhythm in the match.

By halftime, Morans went back to the locker room head high with a four-point lead over their opponents.