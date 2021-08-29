Kenya Morans hit Mali to inch closer to quarters

Tylor Ongwe

Kenya's Tylor Ongwe dunks during their Fiba Afrobasket Championship match against Mali at the Kigali Arena on August 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • The win sees Kenya finish third in the Group and they will now face either South Sudan and Uganda in a pre-quarter final clash on Monday.
  • Kenya had lost to Ivory Coast and Nigeria in their opening two matches.

In Kigali

