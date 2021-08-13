Kenya Morans: Foreign-based stars expected ‘any time’

With only 10 days to tip off of the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championships in Rwanda, four international players are yet to join Kenya Morans training camp in Nairobi.

These are the Denmark-based Tylor Ongwae, Australia-based Desmond Blacio and Preston Bungei, and Joel Awich, who plies his trade with Cal Poly Mustangs in the US.

Assistant coach Sadat Gaya, however said the three were finalising their travel plans and are expected to land on Nairobi "any time from now”.

“All arrangements have been made and we expect them in the course of the weekend or early next week,” said Sadat.

Morans have been in camp under an intensive training programme as they prepare for the African finals that will be held at the Kigali Arena from August 24 to September 5.

The trio brings massive experience to the team due to their international exposure that was well exhibited during the Afrobasket qualifiers in Younde, Cameroon in February.

While Ongwae stands out as a reliable shooting guard, Blacio’s strength lies in his defensive capabilities while Awich’s versatility and wits place him as the best small forward of the team.

Ongwae’s buzzer beater against Angola that ensured Kenya qualify for their first AfroBasket tourney in 28 years is still fresh in many a basketball fan’s mind.

The Morans camp currently has 14 players following the arrival of Australia-based Preston Bungei and Rwanda Patriots’ Tom “Bush” Wamukota.

The first weeks of the training involved physical fitness among the players and now the focus is on defensive tactics and execution, Gaya disclosed.

Morans will play their first build-up match since starting camp on Saturday against local giants Ulinzi Warriors.

“This match will not be about the scores but how the players will be implementing the skills from the training. We will be keen to see how they will respond offensively and defensively, and how they will try to prevent Ulinzi from scoring,” said Gaya.

“We will be looking out for high percentage scoring. These kind of things are more important to us than whether we win or lose because we believe that if we execute well offensively and defensively, then winning a game becomes very easy.”