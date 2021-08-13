Kenya Morans: Foreign-based stars expected ‘any time’

Kenya Morans

Kenya Morans’ Fidel Okoth in a past training session at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium. The team is in camp preparing for the Fiba AfroBasket Championship that will be held in Kigali later this month.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Kenya play Ulinzi Stars in build-up match on Saturday
  • Arrival of Bungei, Ongwae, Blacia, Awich will complete Kenya Morans’ roster

With only 10 days to tip off of the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championships in Rwanda, four international players are yet to join Kenya Morans training camp in Nairobi.

