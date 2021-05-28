Kenya Morans draw Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire in Afrobasket

In Kigali, Rwanda

Kenya Morans were on Friday pooled alongside former champions Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire and Mali in Group C of the 2021 Fiba Afrobasket set for August in Kigali, Rwanda.

Morans qualified for the 2021 Afrobasket tournament for the first time in 28 years after their emphatic 74-73 win over Angola in the qualifiers in Yaounde, Cameroon in February this year.

Tylor Ongwae made the game-winning shot three seconds to the buzzer as Kenya Morans made a return to the continental showpiece after close to three decades out in the cold.

Morans coach Liz Mills said she was happy that her charges will get to compete against the best teams in the continent in the tournament.

"I am excited about our group and the opportunity to play against the best teams in Africa. It will be a great experience for us, especially moving towards the 2023 Fiba World Cup African qualifiers," Mills told Nation Sport on phone from her base in Australia moments after the draw was done in Kigali on Friday.

Hosts Rwanda are in Group A alongside perennial title contenders Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo and a yet-to-qualify side.

Cape Verde, Uganda and Morocco are still battling for the remaining two slots and will know their fate after the last round of qualifiers in July.

Tunisia, Egypt, Central Africa Republic and Guinea will battle it out for the top two slots in Group C which will guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals.

South Sudan, Cameroon, Senegal and a yet-to-qualify team are in Group D.