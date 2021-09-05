Kenya Morans coach Liz Mills feted for making history at AfroBasket

Liz Mills

Kenya national men's basketball coach Liz Mills (centre)  poses with Golden Ball she was warded for being the first woman to coach a team at the Fiba AfroBasket on September 5, 2021 at the Kigali Arena.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • “The glass ceiling of female coaches working with men’s national teams has been shattered, thanks to Coach Liz Mills. She has become the first woman to coach a team at a men’s continental championship,” statement by Fiba read.
  • According to the statement, Mills has become a role model for many young girls and women both in Africa and globally.

In Kigali

