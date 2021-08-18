Kenya Morans’ camp nearly full

Australia-based Desmond Owili is the latest Kenyan international to join the national men’s basketball team which is preparing for the Fiba AfroBasket tournament in Kigali, Rwanda from August 24-September 8.

This brings the number of players in residential camp at Nyayo Indoor Gymnasium to 15.

Morans’ assistant head coach Gaya Sadat Wednesday said that Owili has played a major role in the national team from the first day as he created the connection between the home talents and the diaspora players.

Related Kenya Morans up preps ahead of AfroBasket Basketball

“Owili is very passionate about the game and the national team. He did a commendable job of mobilising the foreign players to join the national team for the premier African championship. His presence in the final journey to Rwanda means a lot to the team,” said Gaya.

With little time left to the competition, Owili, who jetted in on Tuesday night, had no luxury of nursing jetlag in the comfort of his hotel room as he joined his teammates at Nyayo for morning drills drills.

The squad is expected to be complete upon the arrival of US-based forward Joel Awich who is expected on Friday.

Others internationals in the camp are forward Tylor Ongwae (Denmark), centre Tom “Bush” Wamukota, who plays for Rwandan champions Patriots, Ariel Okal (Oman), Derrick Ogech (USA), Albert Onyango (USA), Ronnie Ogundo (USA), Valentine Nyakinda from Rwanda and Fidel Okoth (Uganda).

Focus is now on the technical bench headed by Liz Mills to name the final squad for the competition which begins in five days.

Morans are expected to play five-time AfroBasket champions Senegal in a friendly match on Sunday.

Kenya, who are drawn in Group “C”, will play Ivory Coast in their opening match on Wednesday at the Kigali Indoor Arena. Other teams in the group are Nigeria and Mali.

On the other hand, Senegal are in Group “D” against debutants South Sudan, Uganda and the 2007 Fiba AfroBasket runners-up Cameroon.