Kenya Morans’ camp nearly full

Tom Wamukota

Kenya Morans players hurdle before a training session at Nyayo Stadium on August 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Focus on technical bench to name final team for premier competition
  • Centre Owili arrives from Australian base and dives straight into training at Nyayo gymnasium

Australia-based Desmond Owili is the latest Kenyan international to join the national men’s basketball team which is preparing for the Fiba AfroBasket tournament in Kigali, Rwanda from August 24-September 8.  

