Kenya miss out on chance to host Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers

Cameroon will host window two of Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers between February 19 to 21 after successfully bidding to host the competition ahead of Kenya and Mozambique.

Organisers Fiba Africa did not give reasons for denying Kenya and Mozambique the chance to host this prestigious event which could have given the two nations an added of advantage on qualification.

Kenya beat Mozambique 79-62 and will need any win or lose to Mozambique by less than 17 points to qualify for the Afrobasket finals after 27 year’s wait.

Morans who are in group B of the qualifiers had lost to Senegal 92-54 to Senegal and 83-66 to Angola in the first round of the qualifiers that were held in Rwanda in November last year.

Cameroon, who will be seeking to qualify from group C where they are facing stiff competition from Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea and Equatorial Guinea, have been given a chance to play their matches at home meaning they will have an advantage over their three opponents.

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) treasurer Peter Orero is a disappointed man especially after the government had committed to host the event.

“We know we are still going to qualify but we wanted to do it in style in front of our own fans that's why we convinced the government to approve our budget for hosting. We have to live with Fiba’s decision and fight to host another time”, Orero said.

Late approval

According to KBF secretary general Vitalis Gode, Kenya, Cameroon and Mozambique had all bid to host the championships but it's the West African nation that got the nod from Fiba after satisfying the vetting committee that they have met all conditions.

According to Gode, Kenya missed out after the government approved the budget after Fiba’s deadline for submitting confirmation while Mozambique was rejected for lack of a proper venue since Maxaquene indoor arena, the main venue for international events in the country, is in poor condition.

“Fiba really wanted to bring the championship to Kenya but the government approved the budget late after they had settled on Cameroon which met all the conditions,” Gode said.

According to Gode who is also a Fiba official, any country bidding to host during this Covid-19 period, must satisfy Fiba that the government is strictly following the World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid protocols which include a bubble structure whose capacity is at least 3,000 persons.

Gode says the country must also provide accommodation for all Fiba staff , a minimum of a four-star hotel, put in place an anti-doping facilities and have a host broadcaster.

Orero now says the Morans team which started training on Friday after undergoing Covid-19 tests will continue practising at Nyayo indoor arena under assistant coach Sadat Gaya while they await the arrival of head coach Cliff Owuor who is currently in Rwanda.

Orero said they are making arrangements to ensure that all foreign based players report to camp early to give the team enough time to gel.

Group A (Tunisia, DRC Congo, Central Republic of Congo and Madagascar), Group D (Nigeria, South Sudan, Mali and Rwanda) and Group E (Egypt, Uganda, Cape Verde, and Morocco) will have their matches in Tunisia between February 17 to 21.

Three teams from each group will qualify for the Afrobasket finals to be staged in Kigali, Rwanda in August.