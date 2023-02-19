Kenya Lionesses win bronze in AfroBasket qualifiers

Kenya Lionesses Sunday finished the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Zone Five qualifiers with a bronze after defeating South Sudan 64-30 in the third place play-off at the MTN Arena Lugogo in Kampala, Uganda.

Inspired by Madina Okot, coach George Mayienga’s side dominated the quarters 12-11, 17-5, 17-8 and 18-6.

A day after crumbling against Egypt 82-57 to relinquish their title, the Lionesses led 6-2 after Mercy Wanyama, Okot and Natalie Akinyi scored a two-pointer each after Perina Leime had leveled 2-2 from a two-point jump shot.

Kenya fell behind 6-11 after South Sudan scored nine unanswered points through Nyidier Riak (two-point jump shot), Karima Gabriel (one free throw), Anegor Wol (two two-point jump shots) and Leime (layup).

Kenya regrouped to outscore their opponets12-11 following a two-pointer and free throw from Victoria Reynolds and Selina Okumu added two points from the paint after being fouled by Wol.

Kenya did not look back after opening the second period with a layup each from Christine Akinyi and Selina Okumu and going into the halftime break enjoying a 13-point lead at 29-16.

The Lionesses were even more ruthless in the last two quarters, bagging them with ease.

Okot scored a game-high 18 points with Victoria Reynolds also reaching double-digits (10). Leime was South Sudan’s highest scorer with 10 points.