Kenya Lionesses squad for Zone V qualifiers named

Kenya Lionesses coach George Mayienga has unveiled his final squad for the FIBA Zone V Women AfroBasket/African Games qualifiers slated for February 12 to 19 in Kampala, Uganda.

Mayienga has been boosted by the arrival of center Mercy Wanyama. She was the last player to arrive in camp at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday morning. Wanyama plies her trade at AD Cortegada in Spain.

Shooting guards Rose Ouma from Al Nasr Cultural & Sport Club, United Arab Emirates and American-born small forward Victoria Reynolds from Portuguese side Imortal Tcars landed in the country on Saturday.

Equity Bank star Melissa Akinyi takes over the captaincy duties from Ouma.

Ouma and Melissa were captain and assistant captain respectively when the Lionesses won Zone V in Kigali, Rwanda and finished ninth at the 2021 AfroBasket in Cameroon.

Point guard Natalie Akinyi from Kenya Ports Authority is the new assistant captain for the Lionesses who will vie for the sole ticket on offer against South Sudan, Egypt, Rwanda and Uganda.

“Our budget (of Sh14 million) was eventually approved (by the Sports Fund) on Friday afternoon. The team is currently in camp at Kasarani and leaves on Monday at 0055 hrs,” said Kenya Basketball Federation assistant secretary general Angela Luchivya on Sunday.

Travelling party

Squad

1. Melissa Akinyi (Captain/Equity Bank Ladies)

2. Natalie Akinyi (Assistant Captain/KPA Ladies)

3. Deborah Atieno Obunga ((Equity Bank Ladies)

4. Victoria Reynolds (Imortal Tcars, Portugal)

5. Rose Ouma (Al Nasr Cultural and Sport Club, UAE)

6. Rachel Odhiambo (formerly at Kampala International University Rangers, Uganda)

7. Selina Okumu (KPA Ladies)

8. Christine Akinyi (Zetech University)

9. Vilma Owino (KPA Ladies)

10. Maryann Nyagaki (Equity Bank Ladies)

11. Mercy Wanyama (AD Cortegada, Spain)

12. Madina Okot (KPA Ladies)

Technical bench

Head Coach - George Mayienga

Assistant Coaches - Antony Ojukwu and Eunice Ouma

Team Manager - Sylvia Kamau

Team Doctors - Trufosa Mochache and Antony Ndeda