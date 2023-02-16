Kenya Lionesses sink Rwanda to keep AfroBasket dream alive

Kenya Lionesses on Thursday beat Rwanda 69-54 in the Fiba Zone Five AfroBasket Women's Qualifiers at MTN Arena Lugogo in Kampala, Uganda on Thursday.

The win ensured Kenya remain on course to retain the title Kenya following their opening day 61-53 win over hosts Uganda on Tuesday.

Kenya now need to beat South Sudan on Friday and Egypt on Saturday to qualify for the AfroBasket set for July 28 to August 8 in Kigali Rwanda.

Related Kenya Lionesses humble Uganda in AfroBasket qualifiers Basketball

This tournament is also a qualifier for the African Games.

At Lugogo, the Lionesses came out all guns blazing and raced to a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter before Rwanda re-organised and clawed their way back into the contest with uncontested threes in the second quarter. Kenya led 29-25 at the break.

Rwanda would then score to cut the lead the two points just after the third quarter started, before a three from captain Melissa Otieno gave the Kenyans some breathing space.

Fired by Odile Tetero , who scored a game-high 18 points, the Rwandans cut the lead to just two points going into the fourth quarter.

Kenya's star small forward Victoria Reynolds then took over the game two two quick steals and lay-ups, then Natalie Akinyi made a steal, and set up Christine Akinyi for an easy lay-up as Kenya led 62-52 with 05:01 on the clock.

Mercy Wanyama led the Kenyan scorers with 16 points, Reynolds had 15 while Melissa contributed 12. Youngster Madina Okot has 10 rebounds to her name.

Kenya's point guard Natalie Akinyi had a game-high even assists and five steals in the contest.

Egypt suffered a shock 86-85 defeat to Uganda on Wednesday night.The Egyptians had beaten South Sudan 83-68 in their opener.

Rwanda, who had lost 54-40 to South Sudan, will meet Egypt on Friday at 5pm with unbeaten Kenya taking on South Sudan from 7.30pm.