Kenya Lionesses out of AfroBasket tourney

Christine Akinyi

Kenya's Christine Akinyi tires to get past a Cape Verde player during their Fiba AfroBasket Championship match in Yaounde on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Fiba

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Africa Zone V champions found the going tough after briefly taking the lead 10-9 from a Natalie Akinyi free throw in the first quarter as Mozambique never looked back
  • Although Kenya came back strongly in the last minutes of the game winning the fourth quarter 17-15, the damage had already been done as the Southern Africa side managed to stay out of trouble
  • Meanwhile, Africa Zone V runners-up Egypt proved too good for Tunisia with a 85-36 win in the first quarter-final qualifying match

Kenya Lionesses Wednesday bowed out of the ongoing Fiba AfroBasket Championships after losing 72-50 to Mozambique in their quarter-final qualifying match in Yaounde, Cameroon. 

