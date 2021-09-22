Kenya Lionesses out of AfroBasket tourney

Kenya Lionesses Wednesday bowed out of the ongoing Fiba AfroBasket Championships after losing 72-50 to Mozambique in their quarter-final qualifying match in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The Africa Zone V champions found the going tough after briefly taking the lead 10-9 from a Natalie Akinyi free throw in the first quarter as Mozambique never looked back.

Although Kenya came back strongly in the last minutes of the game winning the fourth quarter 17-15, the damage had already been done as the Southern Africa side managed to stay out of trouble by maintaining their lead.

Mozambican Ingvild Mucauro was the tormentor-in-chief with 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists, six steals and one block.

Mellisa Akinyi top scored for Kenya with 10 points while Natalie scored eight points as well as making seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Meanwhile, Africa Zone V runners-up Egypt proved too good for Tunisia with a 85-36 win in the first quarter-final qualifying match. Egypt's Nadine Mohamed Sayed Solman Mohamed scored a game-high 20 points.

Ivory Coast made mince meat of neighbours Guinea 81-50 after enjoying a 42-25 half-time lead in the second match of the day.

Guineans threatened to come back in the third quarter but were subdued 17-15 before being outplayed 22-10 in the last 10 minutes. Djefarima Diawara led the Ivorians with 23 points while Fatoumata Jallow replied with 12 for Guinea.

The biennial competition enters the quarter-final phase on Thursday, with defending champions Nigeria taking on Ivory Coast at 1pm EAT while Egypt face Cameroon from 7pm.

The winner of Cape Verde versus Angola will play Mali in the last quarter-final match on Thursday 10pm. The Senegal versus Mozambique match will tip off at 4pm.