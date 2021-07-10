Kenya Lionesses in Kigali for AfroBasket qualifiers

National women’s team Lionesses on Saturday spent two hours training at Kigali Arena to just have a taste of the venue where the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket qualifiers will be held.

"We are here now and so far so good. The players enjoyed the venue and I now can focus on the games ahead. The weather is fairly good and we are ready to go," said George Mayienga, the head coach.

The national team seemed composed and confident thanks to the international stars like Felmus Koranga and Brenda Adhiambo and Victoria Reynolds from the USA. Others are Rose Ouma from Dubai, Georgia Adhiambo (Rwanda) and Spain based Mercy Wanyama.

The team’s assistant coach Mike Opel, many teams are rebuilding this season following a lull in the sports world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has changed everything in the world and just like Kenya, other countries are rebuilding their teams now. There have been no much activities since 2019 and we are almost starting from a new level," said Opel.

Rwandan authorities released Covid-19 results giving all the Kenyans a clean bill of health.

The squad went through a mandatory PRC test at the Kigali International airport barely 24 hours after another test in Nairobi before leaving for the assignment.

Other teams that have arrived in Kigali are the debutants South Sudan, the tournament’s favourites Egypt and hosts Rwanda.

The tournament is set to tip off from July 12 to 19 at Kigali Arena.

Already Cape Verde, Senegal, Mali, Mozambique and Zone Two champions Nigeria have already qualified for the AfroBasket show.

Full squad: Celia Okumu, Melissa Akinyi, Natalie Akinyi, Felmas Koranga, Rose ouma, Victoria Reynolds, Mercy Wanyama, Georgia Adhiambo, Jemimah Otieno, Christine Akinyi, Brenda Adhiambo, Vilma Achieng