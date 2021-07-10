Kenya Lionesses in Kigali for AfroBasket qualifiers

Kenya Lionesses

US-based Kenyan guard Victoria Reynolds goes for a lay-up during a training session at Kigali Arena in Rwanda on July 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Other teams that have arrived in Kigali are the debutants South Sudan, the tournament’s favourites Egypt and hosts Rwanda.
  • The tournament is set to tip off from July 12 to 19 at Kigali Arena.

National women’s team Lionesses on Saturday spent two hours training at Kigali Arena to just have a taste of the venue where the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket qualifiers will be held.

