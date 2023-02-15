Kenya Lionesses humble Uganda in AfroBasket qualifiers

Kenya made a bright start in the Fiba Africa Zone Five AfroBasket Women's qualifiers with a deserved 61-53 win over hosts Uganda at MTN Arena Lugogo in Kampala on Tuesday night.

The Lionesses took control of the match from tip off and raced to a 11-7 lead.

Head coach George Mayienga relied on Kenya's experienced professionals Victoria Reynolds, forward Mercy Wanyama and Rose Ouma to tame the hosts who were backed by a partisan crowd at Kugogo.

Spain-based Wanyama, who scored a game-high 15 points, and Christine Akinyi, who had 14, were behind Kenya's 34-25 lead at half-time.

The Ugandans staged a mini come back in the third quarter, with Janon Jaye and Brenda Ekone combining well to cut the lead to just one point late on at 43-42.

Kenya then regained their scoring touch and pulled away 52-44 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The two teams had tied scores three times and exchanged leads four times.

Jaye scored 11 points while Ekone and Hope Akello each had 10.

Uganda will now play Egypt on Wednesday in a must-win match at 7.30pm with Rwanda taking on South Sudan from 5pm.

In the opening match, Egypt rocked South Sudan 83-68.

Five Zone Five member countries, Kenya, Egypt, South Sudan, Rwanda and hosts Uganda are taking part in the five-day championship.

The winner will qualify to represent Zone Five in the Africa final tour of top 12. Burundi and Tanzania opted out of the qualifiers.

Kenya will play their second match against Rwanda on Thursday at 5pm while Uganda will tackle South Sudan from 7.30pm.

The Lionesses will face South Sudan on Friday before completing their outing against Egypt on Saturday.

The Lionesses will be hosted for a luncheon by Kenya's Ambassador to Uganda on Wednesday.

Fixtures

Wednesday

Rwanda v South Sudan (5pm)

Uganda v Egypt (7:30pm)

Thursday

Kenya v Rwanda (5pm)

Uganda v South Sudan (7.30pm)