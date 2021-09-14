Kenya Lionesses fly out to Yaounde Wednesday

Celia Okumu

From left: Kenya Lionesses players Natalie Akinyi, Victoria Reynolds and Celia Okumu upon their arrival at the JKIA on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Mayienga’s side is determined to bounce back in Yaounde. The Africa Zone V champions want an automatic quarterfinal ticket from Group “A” and that means defeating Cameroon and Cape Verde.
  • Other teams assembling in Yaounde are Nigeria (defending champions), Angola and Mozambique (Group B), Senegal, Egypt and Guinea (Group C) and Mali, Ivory Coast and Tunisia (Group D). World Rankings of the competing countries: Nigeria (16), Senegal (31), Mali (41), Mozambique (42), Angola (43), Egypt (48), Cameroon (54), Ivory Coast (55), Kenya (71), Cape Verde (88), Tunisia (90) and Guinea (99). 

Kenya women’s basketball team, Lionesses, will travel to Cameroon for the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championship on Wednesday.

