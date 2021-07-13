Kenya Lionesses fall to Rwanda in AfroBasket qualifier

Felmas Koranga

Kenya's Felmas Koranga (02) takes a shot against Rwanda during the 2021 FIBA Women's Zone Five Qualifier in Kigali on July 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • On Tuesday, the Lionesses will face newcomers South Sudan, who lost to Egypt 95-65, while Rwanda take on the qualifiers favourites Egypt.
  • The winner of this tournament will join Cape Verde (Zone Two qualifiers winners), who became the first team to qualify for 2021 Women's AfroBasket joining hosts Cameroon, Nigeria, Senegal, Mali and Mozambique.

In Kigali, Rwanda

