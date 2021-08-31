Kenya Lionesses enter residential camp ahead of Afrobasket

From left: Kenya Lionesses players Natalie Akinyi, Victoria Reynolds and Celia Okumu upon their arrival at the JKIA on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI  &  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Key players among them Dubai-based Rose Ouma, Victoria Reynolds and Nancy Warioba both in the US, are expected later this week.
  • Kenya punched its ticket to the continental showpiece last month after it emerged Zone 5 winners in July at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda.
  • Twelve nations will participate in the biennial championship. Kenya will leave for the West African nation on September 14.

The national women's basketball team is expected to start residential training Wednesday in preparation for the Fiba Women’s AfroBasket Championship set for September 17-26 in Cameroon’s capital city Yaounde.

