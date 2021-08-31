Kenya Lionesses enter residential camp ahead of Afrobasket

The national women's basketball team is expected to start residential training Wednesday in preparation for the Fiba Women’s AfroBasket Championship set for September 17-26 in Cameroon’s capital city Yaounde.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Monday, Kenya Basketball Federation Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi said the players will be in camp for 14 days.

“We have assembled the women's team and they have been on non-residential camp for the last one week. Our plan is to have the team in residential camp from Wednesday where they will engage in intensive training for two weeks before travelling to Cameroon,” said Kisoi in Kigali.

So far, there are 14 players in training camp, including foreign-based Mercy Wanyama (Spain) and Felmas Koranga (US), who have been in the country since the Lionesses qualified for the contest in July.

“Their clubs have allowed them to stay in the country and be with Team Kenya until the AfroBasket championship is over,” Kisoi said.

Kenya is drawn against Cameroon and Cape Verde in Group A, while Nigeria will play Angola and Mozambique in Group B.

In Group C, Senegal will face Egypt and Guinea, while Tunisia will battle Mali, Ivory Coast in Group D.

The KBF official expressed hopes of Kenya performing well at the 25th edition of the competition.

“This time we hope the performance of Team Kenya at Yaounde will be better because the government offered the much needed support. With the better conditions now, we expect that our performance will improve,” he added.

Key players among them Dubai-based Rose Ouma, Victoria Reynolds and Nancy Warioba both in the US, are expected later this week.

Kenya punched its ticket to the continental showpiece last month after it emerged Zone 5 winners in July at the Kigali Arena.

Twelve nations will participate in the biennial championship. Kenya will leave for the West African nation on September 14.

Elsewhere, Kenya Morans have been pooled in a tough group for the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers.They will come up against five-time Africa champions Senegal, Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo in Group “D”.

The qualification process will include six windows held over 15 months between November 2021 and February 2023.

Morans have never reached the World Cup since their first attempt in 1985. They are winless against the trio of Senegal, Egypt and DR Congo.

The African World Cup qualifiers involve the top 16 teams that are in Rwanda for the AfroBasket.

Group “A” comprises Cape Verde, Mali, Uganda and Nigeria. South Sudan, Cameroon, Tunisia and Rwanda will battle it out in Group “B”, while Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic and Angola are drawn in Group “C”.