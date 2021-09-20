Kenya hit Cape Verde for first AfroBasket win

Christine Akinyi

Kenya's Christine Akinyi tires to get past a Cape Verde player during their Fiba AfroBasket Championship match in Yaounde on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Fiba

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The win was sweet revenge for Kenya, who lost 63-41 in the ninth place playoff when these two sides last met in 2013.
  • Before this win, Kenya had also suffered losses against Cape Verde (64-57) and Angola 964-51) at the 2019 AfroBasket and in their opening match against Cameroon three days ago.

Kenya Lionesses secured their first win at the Fiba AfroBasket Championships after running out 61-58 winners against Cape Verde in their last Group “A” match of the 25th edition in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday night.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.