Kenya finish third in Africa Wheelchair Basketball Championships

A section of the Kenyan men's Wheelchair basketball team in Johannesburg, South Africa during the World Under-23 World Wheelchair Basketball Championships held over the weekend at Vodacom Mandeville Indoor Sports Centre.


Photo credit: Pool

By Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

  • Kenya is the only team from Africa that has applied for the wild card after finishing second in both categories of the IWBF 3X3 Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Johannesburg in October.
  • But Kenya faces competition for the wild card entry in the Commonwealth Games from Asia and South America.
  • South Africa beat Kenya in both finals. 

Kenya Wheelchair Basketball Federation (KWBF) president Alfred Simiyu has heaped praise on the Under-23 national men’s team for "displaying courage" at the African Championship held over the weekend in South Africa.

