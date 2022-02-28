Kenya finish third in Africa Wheelchair Basketball Championships

Kenya Wheelchair Basketball Federation (KWBF) president Alfred Simiyu has heaped praise on the Under-23 national men’s team for "displaying courage" at the African Championship held over the weekend in South Africa.

Kenya is among the four nations that showed up at Vodacom Mandeville Indoor Sports Centre in Johannesburg to battle for the sole ticket to the World Under-23 Wheelchair Basketball Championship primed for Japan in November.

The rest are Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Gambia and the hosts.

Kenya’s men’s and women’s senior wheelchair basketball teams were also part of the trip to South Africa for classification purposes.

Simiyu said he is satisfied with the third place finish by the Kenyan men’s team since it was their first ever foreign trip, and that they were not adequately prepared for the competition.

Kenya’s only victory in the championship was a 56-34 triumph over Gambia. Coach Caleb Odiyo’s side fell 80-32 to South Africa and 60-36 to DRC.

“For me they did very well because this was the first time that the team was playing outside Kenya. Considering how the players were tormented by the uncertainty over travel plans, I cannot complain about their performance. They have a bright future,” said Simiyu.

The Kenyan team travelled later than scheduled following delays by the government in facilitating the trip.

Simiyu said that honouring the tournament had saved Kenya a two-year ban and fine by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF), having been warned for missing a January championship in Ethiopia.

Apart from classification purposes, Kenya's senior wheelchair basketball teams faced off with South Africa DRC, Gambia and Tanzania in friendly matches.

The men’s side overpowered DRC and Tanzania 56-40 and 65-23 respectively. They lost 79-54 and 54-43 to South Africa and Gambia respectively.

Their female counterparts beat DRC, Gambia and Tanzania 50-43, 45-40 and 48-25 respectively. Their only disappointment was an 80-35 loss to South Africa.

Team Kenya's head coach Andrew Kihumba said: "We thank God and also the government for the support. The tournament was great and the teams did their part. We hope for better results in the next international tournament."

Simiyu said following the team's successful classification, they have applied for a wild card entry in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England through the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Kenya is the only team from Africa that has applied for the wild card after finishing second in both categories of the IWBF 3X3 Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Johannesburg in October.

But Kenya faces competition for the wild card entry in the Commonwealth Games from Asia and South America.