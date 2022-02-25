Kenya Fillies Guineas open house with eight hopefuls on Sunday

Pat-see was supplemented for the January Guineas, running celestially until her saddle slipped, rendering Lesley no otherwise than to hang on, as if hacking at Jamhuri Park.

Today, with all stations being equal, Pat-see, should get her balloon to rise in the Fillies Guineas air.

Ameerah and Rosie, have to be significant jeopardisers, assuming Pretty Pearl still likes to buzz along the straight.

There is no better than Free Dawn in the Cambridgeshire. Since she grew wings, Free Dawn has been an unstoppable force. Anjoli and Frankie intend to change that.

SELECTIONS

12.15 pm Pippa, The Bar

12.50 pm Tenacious, Jordan River

1.25 pm Steel Drum, Karowe

2.00 pm Coralline, Chadwick

2.35 pm Miss Zuri, Chyulu Hills

3.10 pm Pat-see, Ameerah

3.50 pm Free Dawn, Frankie

4.25 pm Westwood, Honeyball Orange

12:15 Race 1 The Tote Kenya Cup

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 32 and below at closing.

1 (w- 4- 1) The Bar (SAF) P. Kinuthia (2.0) 62.0 3

2 ( 5- 3- 3) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 53.0 1

3 ( 2- 1- 3) Pippa P. Mungai 52.0 H 2

4 ( 4- 2- 4) Kidnap R. Wako (5.0) 50.0 H 4

FORM GUIDE: PIPPA (5/4) THE BAR (SAF) (6/4) SALT LAKE

(SAF) (2/1) KIDNAP (5/1)





12:50 Race 2 The Gang Warily Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 5- 3- 4) Jordan River (SAF) R. Wako (5.0) 61.0 H 4

2 ( 3- 2-w) Zodi West (ZIM) P. Kinuthia (2.0) 59.0 5

3 ( 3- 2- 2) Tenacious J. Muhindi 57.0 1

4 ( 5- 3- 6) Cindy P. Kiarie 54.0 3

5 ( 6- 6) Chipping H. Muya 53.0 2

FORM GUIDE: ZODI WEST (ZIM) (2/1) JORDAN RIVER

(SAF) (5/2) TENACIOUS (3/1) CINDY (4/1) CHIPPING (5/1)

1:25 Race 3 The Pirate's Coup Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 26 and below at closing.

1 (w- 1-w) Macushla (ZIM) P. Kinuthia (2.0) 59.0 6

2 ( 4- 1- 4) Marais J. Gathoni (5.0) 59.0 T 3

3 ( 5- 2- 3) Steel Drum Le. Sercombe 58.0 5

4 ( 4-w- 4) Buxton P. Mungai 56.0 7

5 ( 2- 3- 2) Karowe J. Muhindi 56.0 1

6 (w- 3- 1) Deodoro P. Kiarie 54.0 2

7 ( 2- 4- 5) Grace Kelly (SAF) D. Miri 54.0 4

FORM GUIDE: STEEL DRUM (1/1) KAROWE (5/4)

MACUSHLA (ZIM) (6/4) DEODORO (7/4) GRACE KELLY

(SAF) (3/1) BUXTON (5/1) MARAIS (7/1)

2:00 Race 4 The Motoine Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 1- 4- 4) Westwind R. Kibet 58.0 H 4

2 ( 6- 3- 4) Coralline R. Wako (5.0) 57.0 5

3 ( 1- 2- 6) Wesley Le. Sercombe 57.0 H 3





4 ( 2- 4- 2) Wind Rose (SAF) H. Muya 56.0 2

5 ( 4- 1- 2) Chadwick D. Miri 54.0 6

6 ( 3- 5- 1) Satyan (SAF) J. Muhindi 52.0 1

FORM GUIDE: CHADWICK (1/1) WESTWIND (5/4) WIND

ROSE (SAF) (6/4) CORALLINE (2/1) SATYAN (SAF) (3/1)

WESLEY (4/1)

2:35 Race 5 The Turn of Speed Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 11 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 4-w-w) Rainbow Moon J. Kimani (5.0) 58.0 H 1

2 ( 2- 3- 3) Go Pro (SAF) P. Njogu (5.0) 54.0 2

3 ( 3- 2- 5) Miss Zuri D. Tanui 52.0 3

4 ( 2- 5- 4) Chyulu Hills P. Kiarie 51.0 4

FORM GUIDE: CHYULU HILLS (2/1) MISS ZURI (5/2) GO

PRO (SAF) (5/1) RAINBOW MOON (10/1)

3:10 Race 6 The Kenya Fillies Guineas

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three year old fillies only.

To carry 57kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 3- 5- 1) Ameerah P. Mungai 57.0 3

2 ( 4- 5- 1) Crumpet D. Miri 57.0 4

3 (w- 1- 6) It's a Date R. Kibet 57.0 6

4 ( 1- 1- 7) Pat-See Le. Sercombe 57.0 2

5 ( 2- 3- 5) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 57.0 5

6 ( 1- 6- 1) Rosie C. Kimani (2.0) 57.0 1

FORM GUIDE: PAT-SEE (1/1) ROSIE (5/4) PRETTY PEARL

(6/4) AMEERAH (2/1) IT’S A DATE (3/1) CRUMPET (5/1)

3:50 Race 7 The Kenya Cambridgshire

Distance 1800m. An open handicap race for three year olds

and over.





1 ( 2- 2- 2) Frankie P. Mungai 57.0 4

2 ( 1- 1- 1) Free Dawn (SAF) R. Kibet 55.0 T 3

3 ( 4- 4- 3) Inca Ruler (SAF) C. Kimani (2.0) 55.0 T 1

4 ( 4- 4- 2) All Over Again (SAF) Le. Sercombe 53.0 2

5 ( 1- 3- 3) Anjoli (SAF) J. Muhindi 53.0 H 5

FORM GUIDE: FREE DAWN (SAF) (1/3) FRANKIE (1/1) ALL

OVER AGAIN (SAF) (2/1) ANJOLI (SAF) (3/1) INCA RULER

(SAF) (5/1)

4:25 Race 8 The Blue Arrow Condition

Distance 1000m. A condition race for two year olds only. To carry 56.5kg. Fillies 55kg.Winner penalised 3.5kg for the first win and 2.5kg for each subsequent win. First time starters

1 ( 1) Westwood Star J. Muhindi 58.5 4

2 - Rahal M. Fundi (5.0) 54.5 2

3 - Ripon P. Mungai 54.5 3

4 - Honeybell Orange (SAF) Le. Sercombe 53.0 1

FORM GUIDE: WESTWOOD STAR (1/2) HONEYBELL