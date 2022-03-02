Kenya Fillies Guineas at Ngong a doddle for Pat-see

It's a Date and Ameerah, were pulling their jockeys along from the get go Fillies Guineas gates, while Pat-see (Lesley Sercombe), was measured and unhurried, just behind. A full tilt, sprightly pace, displayed from all quarters, eventually played favorably for Pat-see.

Clearing the Classic by a satisfying few lengths, for Jason Boorman, Pat-see had no intention of stopping. She could have gone another circuit.

Pretty Pearl, however, wavered at the back, openly declaring a preference to sprinting.

Free Dawn had a slightly more stressful race than is customary, when All over Again, tried to remove her chance of a four-timer in the Cambridgeshire.

Fortunately, Free Dawn, drew on hidden reserves, aristocratically finding the post first. This was a nice tonic for Maggie Gray, part of the Galloping Geriatric Syndicate, who recently suffered a nasty fall - ending up hospitalised with spinal injuries.

12.15 pm - First Race - The Tote Kenya Cup (1,000m)

1. Salt Lake (Paul Kiarie) Global View-To go West

2. Pippa (Patrick Mungai)

3. The Bar (Peter Kinuthia)

4. Kindnap (Ramazan Wako)

Distance:1/1.4/half/4.5. Time: 1:01:00 secs. Favourite: Pippa 5-2. Runners: 4

Owned and trained by Gilly Fraser

12.50 pm - Second Race - Gang Warily Handicap (1,600m)

1. Jordan River (Ramazan Wako)

2. Zodi West (Peter Kinuthia)

3. Tenacious (James Muhindi)

Distance: head/7/5.4/9 Time: 1:42:8/10 secs. Favourite: Tenacious 7-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Joe Muya and R. Muigai. Trainer Joe Muya

1.25 pm - Third Race - Pirate's Coup Handicap (1,800m)

1. Steel Drum (Lesely Sercombe)

2. Deodoro (Paul Kiarie)

3. Buxton (Patrick Mungai)

Macushla withdrawn at the start

Distance: neck/1.5/3.4/8. Time: 1:53:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 6

Owned by David Ansell, Damon Ansell, and James Philipps. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.00 pm - Fourth Race - Motoine Handicap (2,060m)

1. Chadwick (David Miri)

2. Westwind (Richard Kibet)

3. Wind Rose (Henry Muya)

Satryan withdrawn under Veterinary Certio

Distance:1.4/2/2.5. Time: 2:12:1/10 secs. Favourite:Winner 7-2. Runners: 5

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainers Julie and Stewart McCann

2.35 pm - Fifth Race - Turn of Speed Handicap (2,400m)

1. Rainbow Moon (James Kimani)

2. Miss Zuri (Daniel Tanui)

3. Go Pro (Peter Njogu)

Chyulu Hulls withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 4/1.75. Time: 2:51:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 3

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

3.10 pm - Sixth Race - The Kenya Fillies Guineas (1,600)

1. Pat-see (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Needsumluck

2. It's a Date (Richard Kibet)

3. Ameerah (Patrick Mungai)

4. Crumpet (David Miri)

5. Rosie (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 3.5/5/3/1/1.5. Time: 1:39/4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 8

Owned by Jason Boorman. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.50 pm - Seventh Race - The Kenya Cambridgeshire (1,800m)

1. Free Dawn (Richard Kibet) Philanthropist-Break of Dawn

2. All over Again (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Inca Ruler (Charles Kimani)

4. Anjoli (James Muhindi)

Distance: 0.75/7/3.4/1. Time: 1:52:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 5

Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.25 pm Eighth Race - Blue Arrow Condition (1,000m)

1. Honeybell Orange (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Rahal (Michael Fundi)

3. Westwood Star (James Muhindi)

Distance: 9.5/5/3.4. Time: 1:01:00 secs. Favourite: Westwood Star 7-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe