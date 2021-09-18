Kenya fall to Cameroon in Fiba AfroBasket opener

Victoria Reynolds

Kenya's Victoria Reynolds (centre) fights for the ball against Cameroon players during their Fiba Afrobasket Championship match at Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaoude, Cameroon on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Fiba

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Lionesses pushed their opponents in the first two quarters but trailed 21-17 and 18-16 to fall 39-33 at halftime. However, they were blown away in the third quarter 26-9 and despite outscoring Cameroon 11-9 in the last quarter, the damage had already been done.

Kenya women's basketball team got their Fiba AfroBasket Championship campaign off to a losing start after going down 74-50 to hosts Cameroon in their pool "A" opener on Saturday.

