Kenya face Rwanda in AfroBasket championship qualifiers

Rose Ouma

The Lionesses team captain Rose Ouma (left) tries to make a pass past Celia Okumu during a training session at Kigal Arena on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • The 53-year-old tactician has been charged with guiding the young team, led by Dubai-based Rose Ouma, to the continental championship.
  • “I am glad the team is in the right state of mind. The players are focussed and are highly motivated for the task ahead,” said Mayienga.

In Kigali, Rwanda

