Kenya Wednesday defeated Uganda 18-16 in the women’s finals on day three (stop three) of the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Under-23 National League Africa South at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Benin, Botswana and Rwanda are the other countries competing in the one-week tournament, whose winners in both the men and women categories will grace the World U-23 Championships to be held in September in Belarus.