Kenya blowout South Sudan to inch closer to AfroBasket

Kenya Lionesses moved closer to securing qualification to the Fiba AfroBasket and retaining their Fiba Zone Five title with a blowout 80-51 win over neighbours South Sudan at the MTN Lugogo Arena in Kampala, Uganda on Friday.

Lionesses now need to beat arch-rivals Egypt on Saturday to secure qualification to the final of the qualifiers where they will face Uganda.

The AfroBasket is set to be held in Rwanda later this year.

Victoria Reynolds led Kenya with 17 points, Mercy Wanyama added 14 while youngster Madina Okot double-double - 11 points, 18 rebounds, two assists and two steals in the game that the Kenyans dominated from tip off to the end.

South Sudan captain Adut Bulgak was the only player in her side with double figures, scoring 10 points and raking up 16 rebounds in the match.

The top two teams in the tournament will face-off in the final on Sunday while the third and fourth-placed teams battle in the play-offs.