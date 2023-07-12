Kenya battle Morocco in Afrocan quarters

Kenya Morans will Thursday play Morocco in the quarter-final of the second edition of the AfroCan Basketball championship at the Pavilhao Multiusos de Luanda Arena in Angola.

Kenya Morans earned an automatic ticket to the quarter-finals after finishing top in a tough Group "A" on goal aggregate of 125 goals. Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire and Gabon had tied on three points each leaving goal aggregate to separate them.

Cote d'Ivoire finished second with 118 goals and Gabon third on 118 but had conceded 129 goals.

Kenya Morans had Monday beaten Cote d'Ivoire 62-52 before they lost 66-63 to Gabon in their last pool tie on Tuesday. Cote d'Ivoire recovered to rock Gabon 66-52.

Morocco, on the other hand, sailed into the quarter-finals after beating Cameroon 78-50. Morocco had finished third in Group "C" with three points, while Cameroon were bottom in Group "D" on two points.

Cameroon had lost all their two matches against Mozambique (71-65) and 73-60 to defending champions Democratic Republic of Congo. Morocco pipped Rwanda 59-58 before they lost 67-53 to Tunisia in Group "C".

Kenya Morans, who lost 82-61 in the inaugural final held in Bamako, Mali, will be looking to go on better this time.

Head coach Cliff Owuor will heavily rely on United States-based scorer forward Derrick Ogechi, Rwanda professional Center Bush Wamukota and Kenya Ports Authority's guard Eugene Adera for baskets as they take on Morocco.

Ogechi scored 16 points against Gabon with Eugene Adera contributing 10 with impressive rebounding.

Equity Bank Dumas guard captain Victor Bosire and Thunder's shooting guard Griffins Ligare are expected to play tight defense and superb ball distribution.