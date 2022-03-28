Kenya Basketball Federation men's final dates set

Champions Ulinzi Warriors and Kenya Port Authority (KPA) will clash in Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League Best-of-Five-final series starting April 16 at Makande gymnasium, Mombasa.

The Series was to get underway this weekend in Mombasa, but was deferred owing to various reasons.

The postponement was necessitated by the semi-final dispute between KPA and Equity Bank Dumas, as well as a series of events involving Ulinzi at Kenya Defence Forces.

KBF Secretary-general Ambrose Kisoi released the news date for the final series after awarding KPA the disputed semi-final match.

The match, which was played on Valentine’s Day at Makande, was abandoned with 59 seconds to go after Equity Bank players declined to continue with play after crowd trouble.

KPA were leading 66-54 at the time of abandonment. Equity Bank won the first two games in Nairobi 64-54 and 78-66, before the Dockers turned the tables in Mombasa winning the next two games 81-66 and 75-56 to force the final Game Five.

Ulinzi sailed through to the final after they dismissed Strathmore University’s Blades 3-0.

Game One and Two of the final will be played on April 16 and 17 respectively at Makande, with Game Three, Four and Five on April 23, 24 and 25 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Ulinzi had requested KBF to reschedule the final since KDF will stage the Inter-Brigades Championships from April 4-8 at the Moi Air Base, while President Uhuru Kenyatta will officially open the Ulinzi Sports Complex at the Lang'ata Barracks on April 14.

KPA dethroned Ulinzi Warriors to hold the title from 2016-2018, before the soldiers recaptured the gong in 2019 in a 3-1 victory.

KPA won the 2014 crown before Ulinzi lifted it in 2015 after KCB Lions and Co-op Bank triumphed in 2009 and 2012 respectively.

“The two teams are hungry for results and victory, hence it won’t be an easy affair,” said Ulinzi coach William Balozi.

“A good defence will always translate to offensive play and that is what we are working on.”

Balozi said despite the delay of the final, his charges are ready to accomplish the task at hand.

“Momentum is always interrupted with such unfortunate happenings, but we always adjust. Morale is still at its peak and the players are raring to go,” said Balozi.

KPA coach Samuel Kiki said that they are relishing the Ulinzi challenge, noting that they won't allow past results to determine the outcome of the final series.

KPA have won four titles in the last six seasons, while Ulinzi have managed two wins.

"History won’t count here considering that we lost to Ulinzi both and away in the regular season. We are psyched to overturn that and recapture the crown,” vowed Kiki, adding that they are technically ready for Ulinzi.