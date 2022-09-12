Kenya 3x3 basketball team braced for World Championships

The national women’s basketball Under-23 3x3 team will Tuesday morning leave the country for the 2022 World Championships in Constanta, Romania.

The Kenyan contingent for the competition christened Fiba 3x3 Nations League Final 2022 comprises four players namely; Madina Okot, Alexandra Juma, Jacquilyne Kogo and Yvonne Akinyi.

They will fly out at 4am accompanied by two officials – coach Tony Ochieng and Kenya Basketball Federation vice chairman Hilmi Ali.

The championship, which includes both men’s and women’s categories, will take place in Constanta City, that is on the shores of the Black Sea from Wednesday to Friday. Twelve teams will compete in each category.

Kenya punched a ticket to the games by topping with four round wins in the women’s edition of the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Under-23 Nations League Africa (South) held July at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

They beat Uganda 15-12 in the final round six clash of the qualifiers, to clinch the sole women's ticket to the games.

Rwanda bagged the men’s ticket.

Egypt is the only other African country that clinched a ticket to the competition that is part of the qualifier for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The Kenyan girls are in Pool 'D' together with Japan and Lithuania.

Coach Ochieng said they are well prepared for the competition and will look to do well in order to amass more points and dislodge Egypt from the top spot in Africa.

Kenya, who are ranked second have been training for the championship at Nyayo National Stadium and Strathmore University in Nairobi.

“We have played several friendly matches. In the last two weeks, we had an intense training, so we are ready for the games,” said Ochieng.

“I believe we have the experience to perform well. Okot recently returned from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and last week she attended the Junior NBA Camp in Egypt. The other three players are the best we have in the country and they all know what is demanded from them.”