Kenya’s 3 on 3 teams qualify for World Cup

Kenya's 3x3 U-23 basketball teams will embark on immediate preparations for the World Cup to be staged in Poland from October 27.

Both the men’s and women’s national teams qualified for the World Cup during the Northern National League in Algiers, Algeria.

Coach Tony Ochieng said on arrival in the country that the women's team booked their ticket after finishing second to Egypt during the tournament in Algiers, Algeria.

Women second

They finished second with 510 points and Egypt emerged the winners after garnering 530 points.

The men's team also booked a ticket to the World Cup based on seniority and good ranking after finishing fifth.

The teams that took part in the competition in Algeria were: Kenya, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco, Benin and the hosts Algeria.

Ochieng, who handles Strathmore University men's team, said that they will use the lessons learnt in Algeria to improve their performance in the World Cup.

The women's team had three players from Zetech Sparks, two from Strathmore and one from Equity Hawks.

Medina Okot, Ashley Minayo, Lisa Omondi (all Zetech), Alexandria Juma and Nereah Margaret (both Strathmore University) and Marry Ann Wanjiku (Equity Hawks) were the members of the squad.

"The championship was exciting with a lot of bitter-sweet moments. We fell short at times but got back up stronger. We gave Egypt a run for their money and showed we are ready to compete not only at the continental stage but also the global level," Minayo told Nation Sport on Saturday.

Eunice Ouma of Eagle Wings was the coach.

Kenya beat Egypt 14-13, won 17-15 against the hosts Algeria and defeated Tunisia 14-12.