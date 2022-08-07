Keeneland Phoenix Stakes suits Little Big Bear

Little Big Bear (Ryan Moore 13-8), never faltered in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes, donating Aidan O'Brien his seventeenth winner of this prestigious race.

This was a remarkable feat, considering Little Big Bear went to Keeneland, kicked a wall and the clip of the shoe went into his hind foot. He did suffer some tenderness, but vets said it would be okay to risk the run.

For humans, it might be the equivalent of pulling off a fingernail.

Without this hitch, Little Big Bear could have wiped the entire field out. Ryan Moore let him dominate from the front. Of course, chasers tried to challenge, but to no avail.

He stretched right away to beat Persian Force (Rossa Ryan 4-1), by seven lengths, with Shartash (Ben Cohen 5-1), third. Bradsell (Hollie Doyle 8-11), stumbled coming out of the stalls, still managing fourth. Apache Outlaw (Declan McDonough 80-1), proved too hard to hold. Inevitably he grew tired. The time clocked for the 1,200m was 1:11:2/10.

Little Big Bear, a son of No Nay Never, bagged the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot and Anglesey Stakes here, although nothing as good as Keeneland. He is already a hotty for the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

From day one, connections thought he was very special, with deadly serious power. He could now go to the Prix Morny, Middle Park, or Nunthorpe.