KBF weighs legal options after court nullifies last season’s play-offs

Kenya Basketball Federation has said it is consulting with its lawyers on the next course of action following the nullification of last season’s men’s play-offs by the Sports Dispute Tribunal.

KBF Secretary General Ambrose Kisoi at the same time moved to calm fears that the new season for the Men’s Premier League will be jeopardized by the court’s decision on Wednesday.

A day after SDT announced its judgement in the matter of former player Dennis Achiego vs KBF, the Federation advised all stakeholders "that the 2022 League season is not a subject of the said case hence will continue as scheduled.”

The letter from Kisoi said that “following the Tribunal ruling of 15th June 2022, that nullified the 2021 play-offs series for Men Premier League category, KBF was in consultation with its lawyer and will advice on the way forward.”

The ruling SDT under the chairmanship of John Ohaga found that the petition on the ineligibility of Ulinzi Warriors player Valentine Nyakinda had merit. Lakeside had accused Ulinzi of fielding an ineligible player in the play-offs and called for their disqualification, but the federation clarified that Nyakinda was eligible.

In its ruling, the SDT said that the federation had violated the League and Competition rules by allowing the play-offs to proceed despite accusations from Lakeside that Nyakinda had not featured in three regular matches when he turned out against the Kisumu-based side in games two and three of the quarter-final matches.