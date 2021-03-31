KBF reins in rogue coaches, and unlicensed talent academies

  • He issued a stern warming to individuals masquerading as basketball scouts and coaches who end up tricking youngsters to leave the country to pursue non-existent sports scholarships. Kisoi said such an act amounts to child trafficking.
  • “In the past, every Tom, Dick and Harry has been coming to Kenya to organise trials  while pretending to take budding Kenyan basketball players abroad on scholarships  but such players were never heard from again .This will not happen going forward. We don’t want to continue losing talented players  due to lack of proper guidance,” Kisoi said, adding players going our of the country for whatever reason must be cleared by KBF.

The Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has sought to tame rogue talent scouts and to take  full control of all basketball youth camps and local academies.

