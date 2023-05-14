KBF Playoffs: Equity Dumas on the brink of final

Equity Dumas registered a second straight victory in their men's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs semi- final when they beat Ulinzi Warriors 73-66 in Game Two at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday night.

Equity Dumas are now one win away from the final after taking 2-0 in the best-of-five series semi-final. If the bankers win Game Three on May 27, they will qualify for play-offs finals.

Coach Carey Oketch's Equity, who are seeking their first ever men's Premier League title, had beaten Ulinzi Warriors 69-58 in Game One on Friday.

Ulinzi Warriors, who lost to champions Kenya Ports Authority in the 2021 final, must win Game Three to remain in the competition.

Veteran shooting guard Victor Bosire did the damage to Ulinzi scoring 23 points for Equity, who raced to a deserved 28-14 lead at the end of first quarter. Ulinzi Warriors, who have won the league title eight times, overworked guard Eric Mutoro, who led the scoring charts with game high 31 points.

Mutoro's great contribution saw Ulinzi roar back with a 23-10 second quarter run before they trailed narrowly 38-37 at the break.

Equity punished Ulinzi 20-12 in the third quarter to be assured of victory. Forward James Mwangi of Equity and Ulinzi's William Ochieng each scored 13 points.

In the men's Division one League play-offs semi-final, USIU-A Tigers went 2-0 up after beating rivals Absa Bank 74-54 in Game Two. Tigers had won Game One 70-58 and stand a better chance of winning Game Three to qualify for the final with a 3-0 sweep.

In another men's Division One League tie, Strathmore University Team Two moved closer to the final when they defeated Snipers 61-58 in their tight semi-final Game Two.

The varsity students are leading the best-of-five series 2-0 after having won Game One 65-58 on Saturday. Game Three is scheduled for May 27.

In the women's Division One League play-offs Semi-final, USIU-A Flames enhanced their chances of qualifying for the final after they rocked Strathmore University Swords Team Two 47-39 in Game Two.