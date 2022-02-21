KBF orders replay of abandoned semi-final match

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has ordered the replay of the abandoned men’s Premier League Game Five semi-final match between Kenya Port Authority (KPA) and Equity Bank Dumas in Mombasa.

The match, which was played on Valentine’s Day at Makande, Mombasa, was abandoned with 59 seconds to full time after Equity Bank players declined to continue with play after crowd trouble.

KPA were leading 66-54 at the time of abandonment.

KBF Secretary-general Ambrose Kisoi disclosed that the League and Competition Committee virtual meeting on February 16 found both clubs culpable for causing the abandonment.

Kisoi said that even though the match will be played at Makande, Mombasa, the two teams will be advised on when it will take place and only official members of the team will attend the match.

“It was resolved that the two teams simultaneously flouted the rules,” said Kisoi, adding that KPA went against Clause 16 (b) of KBF League and Competition Rules by failing to provide adequate security being the hosting team.

“Equity Bank went against Article 20 (20.1.3) of Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) Rules after they refused to resume play even after they were assured of security by the match referee,” said Kisoi.

Equity Bank won the first two games in Nairobi 64-54 and 78-66 before KPA turned the tables in Mombasa winning the next two games 81-66 and 75-56 to force the final Game Five.