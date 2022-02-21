KBF orders replay of abandoned semi-final match

Equity Bank's Bobby Onyango (left) vies for the ball with UON Terrorists'' Spencer Mageto during their Kenya Basketball Federation match at Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Gymnasium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • Equity Bank won the first two games in Nairobi 64-54 and 78-66 before KPA turned the tables in Mombasa winning the next two games 81-66 and 75-56 to force the final Game Five.
  • The winner will meet defending champions Ulinzi in the final after the soldiers dismissed Strathmore University’s Blades 3-0.

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has ordered the replay of the abandoned men’s Premier League Game Five semi-final match between Kenya Port Authority (KPA) and Equity Bank Dumas in Mombasa.

