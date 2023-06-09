KBF name Kenya Morans squad for AfroCan

The just concluded Kenya Basketball Federation National League play-offs will work as a strength for Kenya Morans players as they start preparations for AfroCan championship to be held in Luanda, Angola from July 8-16.

Kenya Morans assistant coach Collins Gaya said that the play-offs ensured the players are fit before they embark on intensive training for the continental tournament.

Gaya said the provisional squad of 29 players named on Friday has a bulk of players who played for their clubs in play-offs and their current level of fitness will come in handy.

Champions Kenya Ports Authority, who beat Equity Bank Dumas 3-1 in best-of-five play-offs final to retain the men's Premier league title, have four players in the squad.

Equity Dumas and City Thunder each have two players in the squad.

Play-offs teams with players in the provisional squad: Men's Division One champions USIU-A Tigers (1), Strathmore University (1) and Stanbic Shield (1) and ANU (1).

"We do not know the physical fitness level of the new players and therefore we need to assemble in good time to start working on team chemistry," said Gaya.

He said in 2019 the team performed well because they had enough time to train and played build up matches to correct mistakes.

"This time we have less than four weeks to prepare and we need to assemble a whole team without wasting time with players releases."

Selected players are expected to assemble on Saturday to start training in readiness for the Angola event.

Two players based in United States, Derrick Ogechi in Minnesota and Detriot-based Devyne Marble, have been called for national duty.

Kenya Morans earned automatic qualification to the second edition of AfroCan by virtue of having finished runners-up in the inaugural championship held in Bamako, Mali in 2019.

Kenya Morans lost to champions DR Congo in the final.

Four teams that reached the semi-finals earned a direct ticket to the 2023 AfroCan tournament that will bring together 12 top African nations. DR Congo, Kenya, Angola and Morocco were the semi-finalists.

Eight other teams will qualify from the eight Africa Zones eliminations round matches.

Dismas Mbaku of Thunder, Paul Raburu (ANU), Joseph Gitau (Stanbic), Brian Nzioka (Ulinzi Snipers) and Ariel Ortega (USIU-A Tigers) are some of the new call-ups.

Squad

Victor Bosire, James Mwangi (Equity Bank Dumas), Lennix Mwange, Eugene Adera, Job Byron, Brian Shivachi (KPA), Ivan Ombiru, Paul Rahuru (ANU), Dolphine Otieno (Pirates), Eric Mutoro, Brian Nzioka (Ulinzi), Griffins Ligare, Dismas Mbaku (Thunder), Kennedy Wachira, Siaji Davies (unattached), Joseph Gitau (Stanbic Shield), Dennis Koja (Strathmore University), Victor Ochieng, Derrick Ogechi, Devyne Marble (USA), Ariel Okal (Burundi), Bush Wamukota (APR, Rwanda), Fidel Okoth, Ariel Ortega (USIU-A Tigers), Tylor Ongwae (Ivory Coast), Paul Ereng (Burundi), Peter Situma (Uganda), Ronnie Gundo, Albert Adero (unattached).