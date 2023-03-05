KBF League: Umoja drown Lakeside

Umoja Sunday kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the men's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs after they defeated Lakeside 74-62 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata.

Coach Kevin Sunguti's side got an early scare from Lakeside trailing 19-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The see-saw contest saw the score tied at 30-30 at the break. Umoja needed Tony Okol's fighting power to lead 19-12 and 25-20 in the last two quarters.

Alier Moses scored a game-high 32 points, which included six three-pointers and Okol 11.

Lakeside, who face a tall order to finish among top eight to qualify for the play-offs, replied with 21 points through David Simeon and Emmanuel Kiyaka 11.

Lakeside have only one match after winning five and losing 16.

In the men's Division One, Collins Kwata scored 13 points to help league leaders JKUAT Straycats to beat Moi Air Base (MAB) 60-44.

MAB, who scored 11 points through Ronald Ojuka, led 16-13 in the second quarter before forcing a 26-26 tie at half-time.

Kristian Kiriama, who had 10 points was behind Straycats' 18-4 and 16-14 lead in the last two quarters. JKUAT lead the table standings with 35 points from 16 wins and three loses.

Strathmore University ended their second leg with a resounding 70-53 victory over Neosasa.

Strathmore, who moved to fourth spot with 30 points, have so far won 11 matches and lost nine.

In the men's Division Two, Marcei Pchumba hit 18 points as Moischers Nets rocked Feba 64-41 to maintain third position with 37 points.

Moischers outplayed Feba, outscoring them 26-13 and 22-4 in the last two quarters. Feba have garnered 26 points from four wins and 20 loses, which leaves them in a relegation fight.

In Kakamega, Scarlets increased their points tally to 28 after they defeated hosts bottom placed Western Delight 37-31 at the Kakamega Police Canteen.