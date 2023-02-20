KBF League: Ulinzi Warriors go top

Ulinzi Warriors toppled rivals Equity Bank Dumas from first position in the men's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League table standings after harvesting two points at the weekend.

The Eastliegh-based soldiers defied the home court advantage to rock hosts Lakeside 61-52 in Manyatta, Kisumu on Sunday.

Led by red-hot international guard Eric Mutoro, who scored 21 points and Elisha Odhiambo (12), Ulinzi Warriors led 25-16 at the break.

The victory pushed eight-time champions Ulinzi Warriors in the driver's seat with 34 points from 15 wins and four loses.

The soldiers have three matches left to end the regular season.

Equity, who are battling to clinch their first ever Premier League title, suffered a setback by losing 52-49 to Terrorists at USIU-A.

The bankers dropped to second spot on 33 points after winning 15 matches and losing three.

Strathmore Blades, who had no engagement at the weekend, kept their third position with 32 points.The varsity students have so far won 12 games and lost eight.

Thunder are placed fourth on the 12-team table standings with 30 points after Elias Guya scored a game-high 20 points to lead them to a 62-41 win over bottom-placed Zetech Titans.

Africa Nazarene University Wolfpacks increased their points tally to 28 after they clobbered hosts Eldonets in Eldoret.

Pirates shocked Umoja 60-50. They are 10th on 22 points and must win all their remaining seven matches to escape the relegation axe.

Terrorists and Zetech Titans, who occupy the last two positions, recorded mixed results.

Terrorists upset Equity Dumas 52-49, while Zetech Titans were beaten 62-41 by Thunder.

Terrorists are placed 11th with 20 points, while Titans are bottom with 16 points after having only won two matches and lost 15.

In the women's Premier League, Strathmore University Swords head the 12-team competition with 32 points. The varsity students have won 13 matches and lost six with three fixtures to go.

Dynamites are second on the standings with 28 points from 11 wins and six loses.

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who have been out of action for a long time, have 26 points after having won all their 13 outings.

Kenyatta University Oryx pipped fellow students JKUAT 36-35. Oryx are ninth with 21 points, while Eldonets moved from bottom to 10th position on 24 points. Eldonets defeated ANU 65-58 at home.

JKUAT Straycats, Butere Girls and Stanbic maintained their top positions in the lower tier competition after registering victories in their second leg matches.