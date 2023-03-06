KBF League: Ulinzi Warriors displace Equity from the top

Ulinzi Warriors moved top of the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League standings after garnering two vital second leg points at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata at the weekend.

Coach Bernard Mufutu's Ulinzi Warriors gunned down struggling Zetech Titans 50-38

on Saturday. The sweet victory saw the soldiers dislodge rivals Equity Dumas from first position with 36 points.

Ulinzi Warriors, who have won 16 matches and lost four, are left with two outings to conclude the regular season ahead of the play-offs quarter finals.

Equity Dumas slipped to second spot with 34 points after having won 15 and lost four.

Champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who have not returned to action after the league resumed from the Christmas break, are sixth with 25 points from 12 wins and one loss.

Blades escaped with a narrow 53-52 win over Terrorists to maintain their third spot

on 34 points from 13 wins and eight loses. Eldonets Plantinum are placed fourth with 31 points with only one match to go.

Umoja enhanced their chances of finishing among top eight after registering a 74-62 victory over Lakeside. Umoja are sixth with 28 points after winning eight and losing 13 outings.

ANU Wolfpacks (25), Pirates (25) and Terrorists (25) are left in a tough battle to scoop the remaining two slots for the eight-team play-offs. Zetech Titans (25) and Lakeside (26) are in danger of relegation

In the women's Premier League, Equity Hawks garnered two points to keep their top position on the 12-team standings with 34 points.

Equity Hawks had veteran international Betty Kananu scoring 26 points and Samba Mjomba adding 10 as they beat Africa Nazarene University Panthers 79-37.

Equity, unbeaten champions KPA with 26 points and Zetech Sparks (28) are all vying for top spot.

In the men's Division One, JKUAT Straycats punished Moi Air Base 60-44 to stay on top of the 13-team league table standings with 35 points.

Snipers defeated Blazers 65-44 to maintain second position with 34 points with Absa Bank keeping third spot on 31 points after they lost 85-75 to hosts Shoot 4 Life in Eldoret.