KBF League playoffs: Ulinzi, Strathmore into semis

Strathmore Swords' Alexandra Juma (right) shields the ball from Storms' Diana Masingu during their Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League plaff-off  on May 7, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Ulinzi Warriors and Strathmore University Swords Sunday qualified for the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs semi-finals

Ulinzi Warriors, who are seeking their ninth title, eliminated Eldonets Plantinum 2-0 after winning Game Two 63-48.

The soldiers, who surrendered the crown to Kenya Ports Authority in 2019, had defeated Eldonets 71-60 in Game One of the best-of-three series quarter final in Eldoret.

Ulinzi, who finished second in the regular season with 40 points, will now
meet Equity Dumas in Game One of the semi-finals on May 12 starting at 8pm. Equity Dumas eliminated coach Eugene Gengas Terrorists 2-0.

On the other hand, coach Ronnie Owino's Strathmore University Swords knocked out Storms 2-0 after registering a 49-40 win in their quarter final Game Two.

The students had beaten Storms 51-29 in Game One of the best-of-three series. Strathmore University Swords will face baptism of fire against champions Kenya Ports Authority in semi-final Game One in Nairobi on May 13.

In the women's Premier League quarter final tie at the same venue, Medina Okot scored a game-high 18 points, while Kiyobe Chantal hit 13 and Agneta Kambua added 12 to help Zetech Sparks destroy Africa Nazarene university Panthers 85-31.

Zetech Sparks, who are leading the series 1-0, were up 45-7 at the breather.
National Bank beat Congo Nets 75-46 in their men's Division Two quarter final Game Three tie.

