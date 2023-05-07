KBF League playoffs: Ulinzi, Strathmore into semis

Ulinzi Warriors and Strathmore University Swords Sunday qualified for the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs semi-finals

Ulinzi Warriors, who are seeking their ninth title, eliminated Eldonets Plantinum 2-0 after winning Game Two 63-48.

The soldiers, who surrendered the crown to Kenya Ports Authority in 2019, had defeated Eldonets 71-60 in Game One of the best-of-three series quarter final in Eldoret.

Ulinzi, who finished second in the regular season with 40 points, will now

meet Equity Dumas in Game One of the semi-finals on May 12 starting at 8pm. Equity Dumas eliminated coach Eugene Gengas Terrorists 2-0.

On the other hand, coach Ronnie Owino's Strathmore University Swords knocked out Storms 2-0 after registering a 49-40 win in their quarter final Game Two.

The students had beaten Storms 51-29 in Game One of the best-of-three series. Strathmore University Swords will face baptism of fire against champions Kenya Ports Authority in semi-final Game One in Nairobi on May 13.

In the women's Premier League quarter final tie at the same venue, Medina Okot scored a game-high 18 points, while Kiyobe Chantal hit 13 and Agneta Kambua added 12 to help Zetech Sparks destroy Africa Nazarene university Panthers 85-31.