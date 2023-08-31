KBF League: New season starts on Friday

The 2023 Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) National League season tips off Friday evening with two matches on the cards at the Nyayo Stadium Indoor Gymnasium.

In the first match, coach William Ochieng's Snipers will meet Strathmore University from 6pm in a men's Division One League match, before eight-time champions Ulinzi Warriors, who finished fourth last season, take on Blades in the men's Premier League at 8pm.

Another 17 matches will be played on Saturday and Saturday across different venues in the country. Ulinzi Team manager Stephen Bartilol said they have prepared well to reclaim the league title they last won in 2019.

"We had used the military internal games to shape up and also beefed up our squad with three players from junior Division One team Snipers," said Bartilol.

Blades head coach Tonny Ochieng said they had prepared well through several build up matches and will be out to exact revenge on Ulinzi Warriors who did the double on them last season.

"We have strengthened the team by promoting three youthful players from our men's Division One team to the senior side. We have three national team players Jack Waweru, Jayson Newedo and Washington Mwangi who will boost our league chances," said Ochieng.

KBF competition secretary Joseph Amoko said clubs will be legible to play first leg matches before payment of league fees once they have registered players for the 2023 season.

"We did not want to start the new season on a wrong footing by locking out clubs from first leg matches because we understand that the process of paying league fees through banks is ongoing" said Amoko.

Clubs had been given a one-week registration window and payment of the Sh60,000 league fees per team.

Amoko said each team is required to register 18 players and a maximum of seven officials.

He said they have adequate arrangements for lights at Nyayo to ensure that the opening two matches run without interruption.

Fixtures:

Friday:

Strathmore University v Snipers (6pm), Blades v Ulinzi Warriiors (8,pm).

Saturday: