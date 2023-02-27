KBF League: Leaders Equity Dumas open slim lead

Equity Dumas opened a one-point lead at the top of the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men's Premier League table standings after posting mixed results in their weekend away matches in Eldoret and Kisumu.

Equity Dumas garnered three points in their two outings after making a false start by narrowly losing 78-77 to hosts Eldonets in Eldoret

on Saturday.

Equity, who are fighting for their first ever Premier League title, recovered to defeat Lakeside 63-61 on Sunday.

Lakeside led 20-16 and were up 30-27 at half-time in the tough return leg match at the Kisumu Sports Grounds.

The bankers had easily defeated Lakeside 83-57 in the first leg in Nairobi.

The three points' harvest lifted Equity Dumas to 35 points.The bankers have so far won 16 matches and lost three.

Ulinzi Warriors, who had no engagement, are second on the 12-team table standings with 34 points. Both Equity and Ulinzi are left with three matches in the second leg.

Equity Dumas, Ulinzi Warriors and champions KPA (25 points) are all assured of a place in the play-off quarter finals

Umoja and Pirates kept their hopes of qualifying for the play-off quarter finals alive by winning their respective matches.

Umoja avenged their first leg defeat to rock Terrorists 73-52. Umoja had lost 54-49 to the students in first leg.

Pirates denied Zetech Titans all the four points after winning the second leg tie 57-40. Pirates had won the first leg 71-69.

The victory pushed Umoja to eighth position with 25 points, while Pirates are 10th on 22 points.

Eldonets are placed fourth after increasing their points tally to 29. Terrorists and Zetech Titans are threatened with relegation after dropping a point each.

Terrorists are second from bottom with 20 points, while Zetech lie bottom with 18 points.

The remaining five play-off slots is a battle between Blades, City Thunder, ANU Wolfpacks, Eldonets Plantinum and Umoja.

In the women's Premier League, Equity Hawks harvested four points from their two away matches to move from fifth to second spot with 30 points.

Equity started their weekend by defeating Eldonets 85-45 in Eldoret

on Saturday.

On Sunday, they whitewashed hosts Lady Bucks 85-38 at Kisumu Sports Grounds.

Strathmore Swords, who rested at the weekend, head the competition with 32 points.Zetech Sparks are third with 28 points after they demolished Dynamites 77-22.

Zetech Sparks had beaten Dynamites 66-36 in the first leg. Eldonets and Lady Bucks are in danger of relegation after dropping a point each.