KBF League: Equity Bank Dumas go top

Equity Bank Dumas Sunday moved to the top of the men's Kenya Basketball League Premier League table standings after they rocked Pirates 61-40 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata, Nairobi.

The victory saw Equity Dumas increase their points tally to 38 from 17 wins and four loses with one match to end the regular season.

Ulinzi Warriors, who were due to play champions Kenya Ports Authority in their match Sunday evening, dropped to the second position with 37 points. Eight time champions Ulinzi Warriors have won 16 outings and lost five.

Equity had a shaky start with Pirates taking a narrow 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Forward Victor Ochieng, who scored 16 points, steered Equity to a 26-22 lead at the break.

Pirates were outscored 20-5 in the third quarter and failed to catch up after locking

the scores 15-15 in the hard fought last quarter.

In the women's Premier League, champions KPA maintained their unbeaten run when they demolished Storms 72-15. KPA led by Hilda Indasi (16 points) and Natalie Akinyi (10), were 38-13 up at halftime.

KPA have won all their 19 matches so far this season and have three matches left to end the regular season. KPA beat hosts Oryx 79-16 at USIU-A on Saturday.

Eagles Wings lost 49-47 to Oryx to move closer to relegation. Oryx led 23-18 at half-time. Eagle Wings remain second bottom with 23 points after having won only three matches and lost 17.

In the men's lower tier league, USIU Tigers defeated KCA-U 63-32 at their homecourt.

Results: