KBF clears Riruta courts for league games

Kenya Basketball Federation has shared its approval with the standards of the basketball courts constructed by the Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) and confirmed its plans to host its league matches at the venue.

The Foundation constructed its third basketball court in Nairobi and handed it over to Riruta residents on Friday.

These courts are part of an ambitious drive dubbed Bakee Mtaani, in which the Foundation aims to build 12 basketball courts in the city as it bids to develop the game at the grassroots.

The first two courts, erected at the Gatina primary and HGM primary schools in Dagoretti North respectively at a cost of Sh4 million, are already in use.

"With the opening of this Court, 4 community teams consisting of two men and two ladies have been formed and will have an opportunity to train here," said John Kiarie, the Chief Guest and area lawmaker.

"The Nairobi Basketball league will commence on March 19 with 46 teams taking part. Some of the league matches will be played here," said Ronnie Owino, Nairobi Basketball league chair.

Jonathan Jackson, a real estate mogul who owns the Foundation, stressed that these sporting facilities will provide a safe space for the youths to interact and hone their sporting talents, while keeping them positively engaged and hence reducing their chances of taking part in crime, prostitution, plus drug and substance abuse.

"I'm deeply encouraged by the support of sports in Dagoretti South Constituency and commit to build up to five basketball facilities in this region," he said.

"As a show of support, Metrocat Limited offers to install four solar floodlights to ensure the court is well lit for use at night and for security," added David Kariuki, Managing Director Metrocart Limited.

Also in attendance was Jane Kagiri, the Nairobi Metropolitan Service Representative.