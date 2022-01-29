KBF clears Riruta courts for league games

Riruta basketball courts

Basketball players train at the newly built court in Riruta on January 28, 2022.





Photo credit: Pool

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The Foundation constructed its third basketball court in Nairobi and handed it over to Riruta residents on Friday
  • These courts are part of an ambitious drive dubbed Bakee Mtaani, in which the Foundation aims to build 12 basketball courts in the city as it bids to develop the game at the grassroots
  • Besides the Bakee Mtaani initiative, Jackson also owns the Nairobi City Stars, a top-flight football team

Kenya Basketball Federation has shared its approval with the standards of the basketball courts constructed by the Jonathan Jackson Foundation (JJF) and confirmed its plans to host its league matches at the venue.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.