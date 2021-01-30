Australian coach Liz Mills give tips to Morans players
KBF add vastly travelled Australian coach to Morans bench

By  Philip Onyango

  • The Australian basketball coach and consultant who has been coaching basketball in Africa since 2011 landed in the country at 4.30am EAT and was at the Nyayo indoor arena at 6.30am for her first training session with the Morans
  • The team has been training for the past three weeks under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Sadat Gaya with head coach Cliff Owuor still held up in Rwanda where he is coach of Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR) men's team
  • According to Mills, she has been following Kenyan basketball since 2010 when she first visited Kenya and is very happy that the game has grown tremendously  in the past five years


Australian coach Liz Mills is in the country to beef up the men's national basketball team technical bench ahead of the second window of Afrobasket qualifiers set for Cameroon mid-February.

