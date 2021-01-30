KBF add vastly travelled Australian coach to Morans bench

Australian coach Liz Mills is in the country to beef up the men's national basketball team technical bench ahead of the second window of Afrobasket qualifiers set for Cameroon mid-February.

The Australian, who has been coaching basketball in Africa since 2011, landed in the country at 4.30am EAT and was at the Nyayo indoor arena at 6.30am for her first training session with the Morans.

The team has been training for the past three weeks under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Sadat Gaya with head coach Cliff Owuor still held up in Rwanda where he is coach of Rwanda Patriotic Army (APR) men's team.

“I'm very happy to be here as part of the Moran's technical bench. I really enjoyed my first training session which was full of intensity as we went through several drills before we finally had a scrimmage,” she said.

According to Mills, she has been following Kenyan basketball since 2010 when she first visited Kenya and is very happy that the game has grown tremendously in the past five years.

“Basketball is my passion and I believe it’s not all about the wins and losses but developing the character of players before the results can follow,” said Mills who has been particularly passionate about developing the game in Africa and using it as a tool to promote not only health but character development.

Australian coach Liz Mills (right) consults Morans assistant coach Sadat Gaya during their training session at Nyayo Indoor Arena on January 30, 2021 ahead of the second window of Afrobasket qualifiers due next month in Cameroon. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mills began her coaching career in her native Australia but has predominantly coached in Africa since 2011 handling senior men's clubs, men's university teams and men's senior national teams.

Kenya Basketball Federation treasurer Peter Orero while welcoming Mills to the country said the federation found it necessary to expand the team's technical bench especially now that the level of the competition is higher and predicted an improved performance for the team.

“With head coach Cliff Owuor who is held up in Kigali expected anytime from today, and Sadat Gaya who has been doing a wonderful job with the team for the past three weeks, we believe the addition of Mills will make the technical bench very rich in ideas,“ Orero said.

Mills, who became the first woman to coach a men's national team in Africa when she handled the Zambia men's national team as an assistant coach, has also been an assistant coach for the Cameroon national team apart from coaching in Namibia and South Africa.