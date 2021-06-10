KBF adds another foreign coach to Morans bench

Abel Nson

Storms Cameroonian coach Abel Nson gives instructions from the touchline during their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League match against Cooperative Bank at Nyayo Stadium on June 18, 2017. Nson has been appointed assistant coach of national men's basketball team, Morans.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • The 43-year-old Nson is not new in Kenyan basketball circles having been involved with the game at different levels for 18 years since 2003 when he came to the country
  • As a player, he won East Africa University Games cup with USIU in Nairobi in 2004, two league titles with Cooperative Bank (2010 and 2011) and Zone V Championship in 2010
  • Nson also works professionally as a scout for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA

Cameroonian Abel Nson has been appointed assistant coach of the national men's basketball team, the Morans.

