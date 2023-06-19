Juma, Odhiambo called up to Kenya Morans squad

Equity Dumas forward Faheem Juma and Elisha Odhiambo of Ulinzi Warriors have been called up to the Kenya Morans squad currently in training for the Fiba AfroCan Basketball Championship slated for Luanda, Angola from July 8-16.

Juma was in the team that finished runners-up to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the inaugural championship held in Bamako, Mali in 2019, while Odhiambo is is being called up for the first time.

Morans assistant coach Collins Gaya said the duo are consistent scorers and have demonstrated their ability for national duty in training and during the first build up match against Street League Combined where Kenya Morans won 114-86.

Related KBF name Kenya Morans squad for AfroCan Basketball

The tactician said seven foreign-based professionals are still expected to join training. So far, 19 out 29 players have been training at Nyayo Stadium for the last one week.

"We are still expecting the foreign-based players and others from local clubs to join training any time, although they are getting late to catch up," said Gaya, who handles City Thunder.

Foreign-based players are: Derrick Ogechi (Minnesota USA), Devyne Marble (Detroit USA), Ariel Okal, Paul Ereng (Burundi), Bush Wamukota(APR Rwanda), Peter Sifuma (UCU Uganda) and Tylor Ongwae (ABC Ivory Coast).

Gaya said Kenyatta University Pirates star Dolphine Otieno has opted out of the national team because of work commitments. Four other players from the provisional squad of 29 have also not reported for training.

in their first build up match at Nyayo last Friday, forward Ken Wachira hit a game-high 19 points with Joseph Gitau contributing 16 for Kenya Morans.

"The big winning margin is not a reality of the team.We have a lot of work to do on holes in defense and to clean up the offense" said Gaya.

The championship, which was started to develop home based players, will bring together 12 nations. DRC, Kenya, Angola and Morocco earned automatic tickets.