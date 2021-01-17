



Juddmonte will stay in horse racing





Continuing our story on Saudi Prince Sheikh Khalid Abdullah, no need to panic. His colours of green, white and pink, can be seen forever as far as his family are concerned. They have made a commitment to the World's most successful breeding operation. The Sheikh passed peacefully away at 83.

We mentioned Frankel, Enable, Arrogate, but what about Dancing Brave? He won the 2,000 Guineas, Coral Eclipse, Craven, Prix de l'Arc, and, King George VI Queen Elizabeth II. It was only his defeat at Epsom behind Shahrastani, that blotted a perfect profile.

Juddmonte Chief Executive, Douglas Erskine Crum (no relation to Sir Derek Erskine), believes there will be no greater honor than working for someone held in such insanely high esteem by the world at large. Two properties will be sold, but this was a decision made by the Sheikh, long ago.

***

Dan Skelton has paid tribute to Cheltenham Festival winner Mohaayed on a tragic day for the yard which also saw them lose talented eight-year-old Ardlethen. Mohaayed (Bridget Andrews), was competing in the 2.7-mile hurdle at Market Rasen when stumbling at the fifth fence.

He endured a broken shoulder and Bridget was definitely shaken up after a nasty fall. Mohaayed won Cheltenham's County Hurdle and Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot in 2018, plus another handful of decent events.

Owner, June Watts is devastated, not to mention the whole yard who loved him to bits. A short while later, Ardlethen was fatally injured after being brought down at the last jump by Flemcara's fall, in the Pertemps qualifier at Warwick. The Dan Skelton tragedy was also marred when Espion from Philip Hobbs' yard, suffered a similar fate.

***

Winchell Thoroughbreds' Midnight Bourbon (Joe Talamo 3-1), gated to post in Fair Grounds Slots' $200,000 Lecomte, as Proxy tried to match him. At least Proxy headed off Mandaloun for second prize.

Midnight Bourbon earns a valuable ten points for eligibility in the Kentucky Derby, clocking 1:44:1/10 over 1.1/16 miles.

Santa Cruiser held sway 8.5 lengths in fourth. Trainer, Steve Asmussen believes Midnight Bourbon is sure to improve as he has a large beautiful stride, and thoroughly enjoys this game. He is still young. Joe was lucky to have the plumb ride as Ricardo Santana's girlfriend and baby, were unwell.

***

Big Fish (Juan Hernandez 2-1), from Legacy Ranch, reeled rivals nicely back in the $200,000 California Cup Derby at Santa Anita. Running same distance as Midnight Bourbon, Big Fish clocked 1:46:3/10, a couple of seconds slower.

None Above the Law (Kent Desormeaux 3-1), was steaming along ahead, thinking it was his lucky moment, but that was not to be. Good with People (Ricky Gonzalez 4-1), nearly made a mark but drained back to third.