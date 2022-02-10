Jazz halt Warriors winning streak, Blazers shock Lakers

Portland Trailblazers

Anfernee Simons #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 9, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.


Photo credit: Cameron Browne | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points to lead six players in double figures for the Jazz, who out-scored the Warriors 48-20 in the paint and out-rebounded them 52-35.

Los Angeles, United States

